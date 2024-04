Magnolia

My parents planted a small magnolia tree beside our house when

I was about 4. The tree and I were probably the same age and we grew up together. I no longer own the tree, my brother and I sold the house and the land the tree is on after my mother's death in 2007. But, now I live in my grandparents' house next door, so, I still see the beautiful tree as it blooms. A tree that will always be mine in my heart. The pink unfolding blossoms on a dark day hold the promise of a brilliant spring.





This day came in gloomy with slight drizzle.



