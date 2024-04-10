Previous
Exclamation Eyes! by berelaxed
Photo 3329

Exclamation Eyes!

This was Fianna's little face when she was enjoying the screened piazza fresh air until the neighbor's dog had the audacity to bark!

For the Record,
This day came in sunny and warm, a lovely spring day.

All hands enjoying the lovely weather.
Betsey

