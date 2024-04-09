The Napping Corner

The weather was warm and sunny today. I opened the front door and let the cats out on the screened piazza. Everything is still covered from the winter weather, but they love to go out there. I noticed Raven was gazing towards the back corner of the piazza, the corner under one of the house front windows. She was frozen with a razor sharp gaze, so I looked as well. Right there below me, as I looked through the side screen was a sweet young rabbit having a nap in the dappled, warm afternoon sun. The little legs were stretched out and and the front paws were tucked under. I got my camera and slipped out quietly to make this photo. It continued to sleep undisturbed and so sweet.



For the Record,

This day came in warm and sunny, a lovely April day. Unfortunately, the Boston Red Sox lost the home opener at Fenway Park.





All hands missing the slower pace of Ireland. T had a long, two hour, 24 mile commute this morning . Her ride home is no better this evening.