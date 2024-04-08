Sign up
Previous
Photo 3327
Preparing to be Astonished
We were treated to a 93% Maximum Eclipse in the Boston area. It didn't get as dark as we imagined it would, but what a rush when we donned the glasses for the first look!
For the Record,
This day came in sunny and warm. Perfect eclipse weather.
All hands amazed. I'm glad we were home to see it.
8th April 2024
8th Apr 24
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
3327
photos
81
followers
42
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
8th April 2024 3:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
eclipse
