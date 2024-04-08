Previous
Preparing to be Astonished by berelaxed
Preparing to be Astonished

We were treated to a 93% Maximum Eclipse in the Boston area. It didn't get as dark as we imagined it would, but what a rush when we donned the glasses for the first look!

For the Record,
This day came in sunny and warm. Perfect eclipse weather.

All hands amazed. I'm glad we were home to see it.
