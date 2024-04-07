Two cats by the old stool

We had a productive but slow day today. Unpacking, looking at my photos from the trip on our desktop Mac screen and putting our trip things and suitcases away. The cats are happy and were playing with T when I took this quick shot. Don’t ask me what time it is, I couldn’t tell you! Short trips and jet lag ….



For the Record,

This day came in cloudy and damp. Lots of birdsongs reminding me of Ireland.





All hands happy to be home, but we wish we were still exploring and having daily adventures in Ireland.