Ireland,DaySeven

Storm Kathleen packed a wild wind and helped us get home to Dogcorner Cottage and our well taken care of cats an hour early! We were sad to leave Ennistymon and our amazing artist friend, Sara Foust. One last hug in front of her gallery and we were off to Shannon Airport. We will be back and we know where we will be staying! It was an amazing and deeply moving adventure. Ireland is just amazing.





For the Record,

This day came in with a wild wind, but little rain. The flight was very hot and a baby cried on and off, mostly on, for 6 hours. Home to cold nasty, rainy weather and well taken care of lovely house panthers.





All hands happy, but tired.