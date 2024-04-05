Ireland, Day Six

The day started with a cheese toasty at the cozy Cheese Press, across from our apartment over Sara_Foust's gallery. Bluebells in the wood in Ennistymon before the wind picked up. Storm Kathleen is set to arrive tomorrow and the waves were huge at the Doolin pier with the Clifts of Moher in the background. We had a goodbye walk on the Buren and a lovely meal in Ennistymon. Fingers crossed that we can get to Shannon tomorrow to fly home, it could be a Force 10 storm.



For the Record,

This day came in with light rain and increasing wiind.



All hands a bit worried about a flight cancellation tomorrow