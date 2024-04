Ireland, Day Five

Another beautiful day to be outside among the amazing walls, birdsongs, salt air and friendly cows. The early wildflowers are blooming and the local seafood, oysters, muscles, clams and lobster...divine



For the Record,

This day came in with blue skies again! We have been so lucky with the weather, we were prepared, but so happy the rain gear has stayed in the suitcases. We do expect rain tomorrow morning.



All hands so happy.