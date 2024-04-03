Ireland, Day Four

We woke up to another gloriously sunny day, just perfect for the things we had planned. We went across the street to the Cheese Press, a funky local shop, and added chocolate croissants to our breakfast at the apartment. The artist who owns the BnB apartment was opening her gallery next door and we popped in to say hello. I follow her, Sara Foust, on instagram and fell in love with a painting she posted last evening. We bought it today! She was inspired by morning bird songs, like the ones we heard Easter Sunday when we walked in Cartloe Wood ,very early in the morning after we arrived. The painting will always remind us of a wood filled with a chorus of Irish birds.



After the purchase we packed the car for 4 seasons of weather ( it stayed glorious until after dinner at a pub in Doolin) and drove to the beautiful beach in Fanore. We spent an amazing afternoon walking, collecting shells and searching for fossils embedded in the rocks. My freckles are smiling from ear to ear. Every single day here has been a gift.



For the Record,

This day came in mild with glorious sun.



All hands grateful.