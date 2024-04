The old Magnolia once again



The old Magnolia, once again.



I asked our young neighbor who bought my parents' home to take a photo of me in front of the magnolia today. Her dog, Bailey helped as well. It wasn't really the angle I wanted, but it was drizzling and I was grateful that I saw her outside to snap a photo. So, you can see the height it has attained since around 1953! The umbrella Pine from the 60s is doing well too!



For the Record,

This day came in gloomy with alternating sun and drizzle.



All hands cozy.