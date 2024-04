Turkey Breast Feathers

The three turkey guys visited today during a moment of sun, their feathers are so amazing. We don't usually see them as often as the hens. But I suspect the hens are sitting on eggs now, as they have not appeared at the door. Speaking of eggs David and Sarah have a clutch of Carolina Wren eggs tucked in a nest up in a corner of their gazebo out back.





For the Record,

This day came in with in and out sunshine, followed by on and off sprinkles.



All hands sad the weekend is over,