Peanuts for Peter

Peter Rabbit and his sibling Thumper, love the peanuts we put out for the birds, squirrels and chipmunks. Unbelievably, Fianna Clare Catgirl loves unsalted peanuts too!



For the Record,

This day came in warm, a lovely spring day. I had a friend from the Hanover Historical Society over for lunch and we looked at he old glass negatives I digitized. We talked about a program we're hoping to do in the future.



All hands happy it's not raining.