Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3388
A Pollenated Puddle
A Pollenated Puddle
We had one burst of rain today, enough to wash a layer of pine pollen from everything outside, but not nearly enough.
For the Record,
This day came in cloudy and humid. The showers did cool it down a bit and there's a breeze and a nice setting sun now.
All hands still sneezing!
7th June 2024
7th Jun 24
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
3388
photos
79
followers
41
following
928% complete
View this month »
3381
3382
3383
3384
3385
3386
3387
3388
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
7th June 2024 3:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pinepollenfloatingonapuddle
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close