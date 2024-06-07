Previous
A Pollenated Puddle by berelaxed
We had one burst of rain today, enough to wash a layer of pine pollen from everything outside, but not nearly enough.

For the Record,
This day came in cloudy and humid. The showers did cool it down a bit and there's a breeze and a nice setting sun now.

All hands still sneezing!
7th June 2024 7th Jun 24

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
