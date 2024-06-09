House Wren Abode

I watched the House Wrens/Jenny Wrens flying in and out of their house after the rain. They brought in all sorts of insects for the nestlings, turned around and did it all over, again and again. I also watched the Robins bringing worms to their nestlings too in the pine tree near the Wren house.



Jack, the art teacher I worked at my school with made the Wren's bird house. He did it as a hobby after he retired from teaching. Another friend gave it to us a s a wedding gift. Unfortunately, Jack passed away several years ago, I'm so glad we have one of his houses. The wren often select this house for their first broods during the summer.



For the Record,

This day came in with the rain we were hoping for. I think this could be the end of the unbelievable pollen coating everything.



All hands happy the pollen has been washed away!