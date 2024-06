We nearly ran into each other!

I was in the garden with my 300mm, turned to walk behind our barn as the Gray Fox trotted around from the front yard to the back of the barn as well. We both stopped! The sun was in her face, but she looked at me long enough that I got three not so sharp shots... I scooted to the house!



For the Record,

This day came in cool and dry.



All hands a bit shocked at the moment, the gray fox as well.