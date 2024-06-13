Bird on a Wire

Catbird



wired for

sound

the catbird

floats it’s notes,

a concert

for all to

hear,

mewing

long and lusty

phrases

melodiously mixed

to make it’s

song.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny and warm with low humidity. A quick trip for a yearly dermatology appointment, only two small things zapped, so I'm happy.



All hands enjoying the catbird couple.

