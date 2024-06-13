Sign up
Previous
Photo 3395
Bird on a Wire
Catbird
wired for
sound
the catbird
floats it’s notes,
a concert
for all to
hear,
mewing
long and lusty
phrases
melodiously mixed
to make it’s
song.
For the Record,
This day came in sunny and warm with low humidity. A quick trip for a yearly dermatology appointment, only two small things zapped, so I'm happy.
All hands enjoying the catbird couple.
13th June 2024
13th Jun 24
1
2
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
3388
3389
3390
3391
3392
3393
3394
3395
graycatbird
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful!
June 13th, 2024
