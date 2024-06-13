Previous
Bird on a Wire by berelaxed
Photo 3395

Bird on a Wire

Catbird

wired for
sound
the catbird
floats it’s notes,
a concert
for all to
hear,
mewing
long and lusty
phrases
melodiously mixed
to make it’s
song.

For the Record,
This day came in sunny and warm with low humidity. A quick trip for a yearly dermatology appointment, only two small things zapped, so I'm happy.

All hands enjoying the catbird couple.
13th June 2024 13th Jun 24

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
930% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Beautiful!
June 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise