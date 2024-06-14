Previous
Tongue in flower, not cheek by berelaxed
Tongue in flower, not cheek

The bumbles have been very busy today at all of our catmint plants. I took lots of photos, but liked this one best, it made me smile.

This day came in sunny, but soon darkened and now, we're in for some thunder. I painted today, working on my Burren painting, County Clare, Ireland. You can see it in the extra.

All hands happy it's Friday.
Betsey

@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Corinne C ace
A fascinating shot!
June 14th, 2024  
