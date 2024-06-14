Tongue in flower, not cheek

The bumbles have been very busy today at all of our catmint plants. I took lots of photos, but liked this one best, it made me smile.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny, but soon darkened and now, we're in for some thunder. I painted today, working on my Burren painting, County Clare, Ireland. You can see it in the extra.



All hands happy it's Friday.