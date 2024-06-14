Sign up
Photo 3396
Tongue in flower, not cheek
The bumbles have been very busy today at all of our catmint plants. I took lots of photos, but liked this one best, it made me smile.
For the Record,
This day came in sunny, but soon darkened and now, we're in for some thunder. I painted today, working on my Burren painting, County Clare, Ireland. You can see it in the extra.
All hands happy it's Friday.
14th June 2024
14th Jun 24
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Corinne C
ace
A fascinating shot!
June 14th, 2024
