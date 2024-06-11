Sign up
Previous
Photo 3393
"I'll have a Peanut Butter Cup Martini...
...straight up, heavy on the Skatterbrain Peanut Butter Whisky, please.
Ingredients
3 oz. Skatterbrain Peanut Butter Whiskey
1 1/2 oz. Borgata Chocolate Liqueur
1 oz. Heavy cream (optional)
Chocolate syrup
(optional)
Instructions
If using, drizzle chocolate syrup into a chilled martini glass.
Add peanut butter whiskey, chocolate liqueur and heavy cream (if using) into a shaker with ice.
Shake until chilled (about 30 seconds), strain into the chilled martini glass and enjoy!
For the Record,
This day came in with sun and clouds and humidity, but we have our upstairs ACs in the windows.
All hands watching the critters on the patio, hoping to avoid another Gray Fox face to face.
11th June 2024
11th Jun 24
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
easterngraysquirrel
