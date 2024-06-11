"I'll have a Peanut Butter Cup Martini...

...straight up, heavy on the Skatterbrain Peanut Butter Whisky, please.



Ingredients

3 oz. Skatterbrain Peanut Butter Whiskey



1 1/2 oz. Borgata Chocolate Liqueur



1 oz. Heavy cream (optional)



Chocolate syrup



(optional)





Instructions



If using, drizzle chocolate syrup into a chilled martini glass.



Add peanut butter whiskey, chocolate liqueur and heavy cream (if using) into a shaker with ice.



Shake until chilled (about 30 seconds), strain into the chilled martini glass and enjoy!



For the Record,

This day came in with sun and clouds and humidity, but we have our upstairs ACs in the windows.



All hands watching the critters on the patio, hoping to avoid another Gray Fox face to face.

