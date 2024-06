Making a Bee Line

This bumblebee was very busy around the Foxglove Beardtongue Penstemon Digitalis that we planted this spring in the garden. It's a native pollinator favorite, a perennial, drought tolerant and most of all, deer resistant. The rabbits have passed it by, so it actually flowered and looks great.



For the Record,

This day came in with sun and clouds, gloomy at times, but the sky was a lovely pink tonight. We have heat on the way, thankfully the ACs are in the upstairs windows.



All hands enjoying the June flowers.