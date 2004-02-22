Sign up
Robin.
FOR - Week 4 - 22
Negative space , but I could not resist including a flash of red as my little Robin sat there !
22nd February 2004
22nd Feb 04
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
5485
photos
124
followers
80
following
1114% complete
View this month »
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
1st December 2022 11:20am
Tags
flowers
,
negative
,
space
,
vase
,
robin
,
b/w
,
for2024
