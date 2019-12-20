A Christmas Bake

Accomplished most of the tasks set for yesterday Washing done - thank goodness for a washing machine and dryer - it was raining cats and dogs for most of the day ! Managed to make my mince pies and put in the freezer , keeping out a dozen for imminent use ! Made a couple of pies , a quiche and a Victoria sandwich cake , Having had a snooze in between In spite of using my food mixer to do all the work I ended up with such backache ,hence the Christmas Cake is still just flat iced and not decorated !! it may stay like this with an artificial sprig of holly placed on top - for effect !!

Another wet and dismal day outside - shall have an easier day today !