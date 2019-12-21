Previous
Ho ! ho ! ho !!! by beryl
Ho ! ho ! ho !!!

The Father Christmas shelf at the Garden Centre with a little faffing from me ! Another wet and miserable day - typical of our pre Christmas weather .

21st December 2019 21st Dec 19

Beryl Lloyd

January 2019 I have just started my 6th year on 365and still enjoying the learning curve and challenges at my own pace . So many...
