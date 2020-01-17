Previous
Mr Pigeon by beryl
Mr Pigeon

Disgruntled by the weather and his feathers ruffled in the gusts of wind , Mr P stands there waiting for his breakfast on the "big" bird table !
Beryl Lloyd

Diana ace
What a lovely shot and scene. I feed all kinds of birds, except pigeons. Those we chase away as they are such a messy nuisance. We have none slip tiles around the pool area where there are pergolas. The pigeons love to sit there and just let go, which is hard to get rid of 😉
January 17th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
@ludwigsdiana - I can empathise with you - although they have the same habit as the ordinary pigeons you find around towns - Mr P is a wood-pigeon and I have 2 or 3 (no more ) visiting on regular basis - They are fed on what I call the big bird table with scraps ,like the wholemeal seeded bread crusts we eat as well as bird seeds - it keeps them away from the small garden birds feeders ! (and I love to watch them !)
January 17th, 2020  
