Photo 2573
Mr Pigeon
Disgruntled by the weather and his feathers ruffled in the gusts of wind , Mr P stands there waiting for his breakfast on the "big" bird table !
17th January 2020
17th Jan 20
2
1
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
14th January 2020 9:05am
Tags
garden
,
wood
,
pigeon
Diana
ace
What a lovely shot and scene. I feed all kinds of birds, except pigeons. Those we chase away as they are such a messy nuisance. We have none slip tiles around the pool area where there are pergolas. The pigeons love to sit there and just let go, which is hard to get rid of 😉
January 17th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@ludwigsdiana
- I can empathise with you - although they have the same habit as the ordinary pigeons you find around towns - Mr P is a wood-pigeon and I have 2 or 3 (no more ) visiting on regular basis - They are fed on what I call the big bird table with scraps ,like the wholemeal seeded bread crusts we eat as well as bird seeds - it keeps them away from the small garden birds feeders ! (and I love to watch them !)
January 17th, 2020
