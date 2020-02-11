Previous
A sweet survivor by beryl
Photo 2598

A sweet survivor

In spite of Ciara following by Storm Dennis with its squawly weather of winds , rain and snow , the few little crocus I have in the garden are standing up to it all !
11th February 2020 11th Feb 20

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
Photo Details

Margo ace
Very pretty fav
February 11th, 2020  
Diana ace
How wonderful, would have been such a pity not to see them
February 11th, 2020  
Dione Giorgio
Well done to these hardy plants. Lovely capture.
February 11th, 2020  
