Primulas by beryl
Photo 2599

Primulas

Last week I replaced the rotted violas which were in the pots on the doorstep with newly bought primulas - so cheerful !
12th February 2020 12th Feb 20

Beryl Lloyd

Photo Details

Paul ace
Makes me eager to see spring arrive. It's a little too early here for outdoor flowers.
February 12th, 2020  
