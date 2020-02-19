Previous
The flooding in Ironbridge and Jackfield by beryl
Sorry not my own photos , but I needed to record this horrible situation !
Storms Ciara and Dennis have caused no end of destructions including flooding in many parts of the UK . Locally there is much flooding in the town of Shrewsbury and also along the River Severn around Ironbridge and Jackfield . The temporary flood barriers have been put up along the warfage in Ironbridge but there is talk of evacuation as the barriers may not be sufficient and the force of the river is cracking the road . This poor pub in Jackfield , is well and truly soaking in the Severn ! -
19th February 2020 19th Feb 20

Beryl Lloyd

Lynda McG ace
It is trrible - and many are such picturesque villages too! Many people no longer have insurance either as if has happened to them before- such a sad situation. I can't think of anything worse happening to our home!
February 19th, 2020  
