The flooding in Ironbridge and Jackfield

Sorry not my own photos , but I needed to record this horrible situation !

Storms Ciara and Dennis have caused no end of destructions including flooding in many parts of the UK . Locally there is much flooding in the town of Shrewsbury and also along the River Severn around Ironbridge and Jackfield . The temporary flood barriers have been put up along the warfage in Ironbridge but there is talk of evacuation as the barriers may not be sufficient and the force of the river is cracking the road . This poor pub in Jackfield , is well and truly soaking in the Severn ! -