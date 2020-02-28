Previous
The Swollen river Severn @Bridgnorth by beryl
Photo 2615

The Swollen river Severn @Bridgnorth

The swollen river as we passed through Bridgenorth yesterday !
28th February 2020 28th Feb 20

Beryl Lloyd

Brennie B
Oh Beryl.so bad that way...and still not much let up with this weather yet
February 28th, 2020  
Hazel ace
Good with the pop of red.
February 28th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
@quietpurplehaze Yes , that's what I liked about this one !!
February 28th, 2020  
Hazel ace
@beryl

It makes a good shot! But in no way minimizes the disaster of course...
February 28th, 2020  
Valerie Chesney ace
Wow! You have had so much rain..
February 28th, 2020  
