Photo 2614
Bridgenorth - lower Town .
We had to go on a detour today to go for our Craft day at the farm . This house was near the River Severn , and as you can see the water is flowing through the garden of the house !
27th February 2020
27th Feb 20
Beryl Lloyd
@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
3927
135
86
2607
2608
2609
2610
2611
2612
2613
2614
2611
1060
1061
2612
1062
2613
2614
1063
Views
2
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DSC-HX90V
Taken
27th February 2020 4:22pm
white-house
river-severn
bridgenoth
Maggiemae
Oh,dear! Something these old buildings have never experienced, I would imagine!
February 27th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
@maggiemae
I am afraid not so Maggie , the Severn frequently burst its bank , but not as bad as this year !
February 27th, 2020
sarah
oh my my my
February 27th, 2020
