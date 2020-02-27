Previous
Bridgenorth - lower Town . by beryl
Photo 2614

Bridgenorth - lower Town .

We had to go on a detour today to go for our Craft day at the farm . This house was near the River Severn , and as you can see the water is flowing through the garden of the house !
27th February 2020 27th Feb 20

Beryl Lloyd

Maggiemae ace
Oh,dear! Something these old buildings have never experienced, I would imagine!
February 27th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
@maggiemae I am afraid not so Maggie , the Severn frequently burst its bank , but not as bad as this year !
February 27th, 2020  
sarah ace
oh my my my
February 27th, 2020  
