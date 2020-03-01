Sign up
Photo 2617
Dydd Gwyl Ddewi Hapus
March 1st -- St David's day - The patriot Saint of Wales "Happy St David's day "
A simple vase of daffodils , to celebrate the day . Later this morning I hope to make some Welsh Cakes - I have just found my Mum's recipe !
1st March 2020
1st Mar 20
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
Tags
daffodils
,
st-david's-day
