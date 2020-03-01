Previous
Dydd Gwyl Ddewi Hapus by beryl
Photo 2617

Dydd Gwyl Ddewi Hapus

March 1st -- St David's day - The patriot Saint of Wales "Happy St David's day "
A simple vase of daffodils , to celebrate the day . Later this morning I hope to make some Welsh Cakes - I have just found my Mum's recipe !
1st March 2020 1st Mar 20

Beryl Lloyd

Photo Details

