Previous
Next
Welsh Cakes by beryl
Photo 2618

Welsh Cakes

Yesterday on St David's Day ( Wales ) I made a batch of Welsh Cakes using my late mother's hand written recipe . Some eat them just dusted with caster sugar , but in Mid Wales they were always buttered , the way I like them and delicious too !
2nd March 2020 2nd Mar 20

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
717% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise