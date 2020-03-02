Sign up
Photo 2618
Welsh Cakes
Yesterday on St David's Day ( Wales ) I made a batch of Welsh Cakes using my late mother's hand written recipe . Some eat them just dusted with caster sugar , but in Mid Wales they were always buttered , the way I like them and delicious too !
2nd March 2020
2nd Mar 20
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
Tags
welsh-cakes
