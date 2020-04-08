Previous
Peiris by beryl
Photo 2655

Peiris

The little Variagated Peiris Bush in the garden is so colourful and pretty at the moment !
8th April 2020 8th Apr 20

Beryl Lloyd

Photo Details

Babs ace
What a pretty plant.
April 8th, 2020  
Annie D ace
What a gorgeous colour 😊
April 8th, 2020  
