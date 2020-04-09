Previous
Next
The many shades of green by beryl
Photo 2656

The many shades of green

A beautiful and sunny day but I am not having a good day !!!!
A day to vac through the house - but not to be ! Gary vacuumed the living room , dining room and hallway before we smelt plastic/rubber and Gary noticed smoke rising - He switched it off immediately . So now upstairs is not cleaned ! I have ordered a new one on line - it should be delivered in the next 5-10 days so until then the dust will have time to settle !
Afterwards took the camera outside and took some shots only to find I can not download them ! Hence a boring photo I took two days ago ! I am now hoping that I will not get a third catastrophe !
9th April 2020 9th Apr 20

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
727% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Batya
So lovely
April 9th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise