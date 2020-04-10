Anemones















While my 90 hear old friend and neighbour is away at her daughter's over this covid 19 I am looking after her home for her . When I was over at her house I took my camera to shoot a few flowers in her garden . These little anemones were so pretty and bright in the afternoon's sun ! Yesterday around 4pm I ordered a new vacuum cleaner to replace my burnt out one Delivery time 5-10 days !!but to my surprise I had an email saying they were delivering today - It was delivered at 11.30am such quick service - no excuse for a dusty bedroom now !