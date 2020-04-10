Previous
Anemones by beryl
Photo 2657

Anemones








While my 90 hear old friend and neighbour is away at her daughter's over this covid 19 I am looking after her home for her . When I was over at her house I took my camera to shoot a few flowers in her garden . These little anemones were so pretty and bright in the afternoon's sun ! Yesterday around 4pm I ordered a new vacuum cleaner to replace my burnt out one Delivery time 5-10 days !!but to my surprise I had an email saying they were delivering today - It was delivered at 11.30am such quick service - no excuse for a dusty bedroom now !
10th April 2020 10th Apr 20

Beryl Lloyd

John ace
Beautifully illuminated!
April 10th, 2020  
Pat Knowles ace
Wow Beryl isn’t that amazing...service of the highest order! Hope you like new one...it does take a bit of getting used to. We only use a light rechargeable one these days...others are too heavy to carry up three flights of stairs! Those anemones are loving the sun!
April 10th, 2020  
Margaret Brown ace
So pretty!
April 10th, 2020  
