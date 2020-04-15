Previous
Bluebells by beryl
Photo 2662

Bluebells

A bright and sunny morning nd the bluebells in the garden make a lovely spring time welcome on the garden ! Shall be a domestic goddess this morning , ha ha !! I have already got a gammon joint cooking and I intend to do a batch of baking .
15th April 2020 15th Apr 20

Beryl Lloyd

