Photo 2669
Bay-tree blossom
My little potted bay-tree is in blossom - it looks pretty with its leathery green leaves and fluffy creamy-white blossom !
A beautiful sunny morning and the wind has dropped , so we are in for a warmer day I think !
22nd April 2020
22nd Apr 20
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
11th April 2020 6:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blossom
,
garden
,
bay-tree
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture
April 22nd, 2020
