Bay-tree blossom by beryl
Bay-tree blossom

My little potted bay-tree is in blossom - it looks pretty with its leathery green leaves and fluffy creamy-white blossom !
A beautiful sunny morning and the wind has dropped , so we are in for a warmer day I think !
22nd April 2020 22nd Apr 20

Beryl Lloyd

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture
April 22nd, 2020  
