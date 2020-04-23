Sign up
Photo 2670
Rhododendrons
The first of the rhododendrons on the garden if coming into flower . and will give a lovely splash of colour in an otherwise green back garden .
A beautiful day with warm sunshine !
23rd April 2020
23rd Apr 20
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
Views
1
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
23rd April 2020 8:05am
Tags
garden
,
rhododendron
,
bright-pink
