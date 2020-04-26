Sign up
Photo 2673
Nelly Moser
So lovely to see that the clematis ,Nelly Moser is now coming into flower . Another dry and sunny day .
26th April 2020
26th Apr 20
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
3993
photos
134
followers
81
following
2666
2667
2668
2669
2670
2671
2672
2673
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
25th April 2020 10:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clematis
,
nelly-moser
wendy frost
ace
Fabulous capture and details a lovely flower to have in your garden Fav
April 26th, 2020
bkb in the city
Beautiful
April 26th, 2020
