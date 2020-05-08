What's new Pussy Cat !

What's new Pussy Cat , whoa ,oh ,whoa !

Pussy Cat I've got flowers ,

And lots of time to play with you ! (Tom Jones )



This Pussy Cat is not as innocent as it seems , she comes to sit on the post in my garden -- yes you can guess -- to watch the birds !! She quickly leaps away when she sees me !



May 20 words - " What's new ? "