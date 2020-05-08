Previous
Next
What's new Pussy Cat ! by beryl
Photo 2685

What's new Pussy Cat !

What's new Pussy Cat , whoa ,oh ,whoa !
Pussy Cat I've got flowers ,
And lots of time to play with you ! (Tom Jones )

This Pussy Cat is not as innocent as it seems , she comes to sit on the post in my garden -- yes you can guess -- to watch the birds !! She quickly leaps away when she sees me !

May 20 words - " What's new ? "
8th May 2020 8th May 20

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
735% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dione Giorgio
Well captured. I am not fond of cats. My neighbor's cat is allowed to roam around. My front garden is her second home, she does her needs and buries them in my soil and has ruined the paintwork of my side of the dividing wall with her paws.
May 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise