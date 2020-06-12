Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2720
The bee and the hot-lips
Not an easy day to take a photo in the gusty winds but the best I could muster after a few tries this is the best I could get of the Salvia "Hot lips " in the garden - like all Salvias it has quite an aromatic smell and the bees love it .
12th June 2020
12th Jun 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
4043
photos
139
followers
85
following
745% complete
View this month »
2713
2714
2715
2716
2717
2718
2719
2720
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
12th June 2020 4:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
red
,
garden
,
bumble-bee
,
salvia
,
hot-lips
Lee
ace
Very appropriately named, and I like the inclusion of the bee.
June 12th, 2020
Margaret Brown
ace
A great name and xapturw
June 12th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close