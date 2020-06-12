Previous
The bee and the hot-lips by beryl
Photo 2720

The bee and the hot-lips

Not an easy day to take a photo in the gusty winds but the best I could muster after a few tries this is the best I could get of the Salvia "Hot lips " in the garden - like all Salvias it has quite an aromatic smell and the bees love it .
12th June 2020 12th Jun 20

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
Very appropriately named, and I like the inclusion of the bee.
June 12th, 2020  
A great name and xapturw
June 12th, 2020  
