Lurking under the bushes by beryl
Photo 2814

Lurking under the bushes

A beautiful morning ,and I found these fun-guys lurking under the bushes , and by the looks of it, breaking the new covid19 rule of a gathering of no more than six !!
14th September 2020 14th Sep 20

Beryl Lloyd

Sylvia du Toit
Well said! Beautiful find.
September 14th, 2020  
Babs ace
Looks like a fairy village is emerging, I guess Covid rules don't apply to the little people
September 14th, 2020  
