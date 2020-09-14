Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2814
Lurking under the bushes
A beautiful morning ,and I found these fun-guys lurking under the bushes , and by the looks of it, breaking the new covid19 rule of a gathering of no more than six !!
14th September 2020
14th Sep 20
2
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
4137
photos
135
followers
84
following
770% complete
2807
2808
2809
2810
2811
2812
2813
2814
Tags
garden
,
fungi
Sylvia du Toit
Well said! Beautiful find.
September 14th, 2020
Babs
ace
Looks like a fairy village is emerging, I guess Covid rules don't apply to the little people
September 14th, 2020
