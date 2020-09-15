Previous
Lavender blue , dilly dilly ........ by beryl
Lavender blue , dilly dilly ........

Most of the lavender have now finished except this little one which seems to be flowering for the second time !
15th September 2020 15th Sep 20

Beryl Lloyd

Lois ace
A beautiful little flower!
September 15th, 2020  
