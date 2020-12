Poinsettia

Too tired to take a photo last night after a busy day - I had hospital appointment re my diabetic eye screening test , , the test didn't didn't take long but as I had to rely on Hospital transport ( I am not complaining , but very grateful of the service ) I had quite a bit of waiting fir the transport there and the transport back home .

My artificial poinsettia on the hearth - best viewed on black if possible !