Daffodil by beryl
Photo 2990

Daffodil

The little daffs - so pretty and cheerful in the garden ! ( pops on black !! )
9th March 2021 9th Mar 21

Beryl Lloyd

Babs ace
Love the editing, what a great result. fav.
March 9th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 9th, 2021  
