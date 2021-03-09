Sign up
Photo 2990
Daffodil
The little daffs - so pretty and cheerful in the garden ! ( pops on black !! )
9th March 2021
9th Mar 21
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
Tags
yellow
,
daffodils
,
garden
Babs
ace
Love the editing, what a great result. fav.
March 9th, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
March 9th, 2021
