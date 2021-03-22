Periwinkle

A little bright-spark of a flower twinkling away amongst the variegated leaves - I know it is rather an invasive plant but I always love to see its flower in the sunlight . The name periwinkle has always had a magical sound to it - so expect to find a fairy or two amongst it foliage !!

Rather a dull morning but it may turn to sunshine later ! Yesterday I spent some time in the garden overseeing Gary digging out the overwhelming bluebells in one border . They had taken over - More work there today ! Gary had seen a police car in the drive in the afternoon and had stopped outside a neighbour's house a few doors away , and made us wonder if everything was alright with Gloria ! Later a knock at the door - and a PC doing a door to door check on the drive and neighbourhood as there had been a number of burglaries the previous night .. A very uneasy feeling especially we are in a very quiet part of the town with no such thing happening - but in this day and age - one can never be complacent - !!