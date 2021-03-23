In a sunny corner

No need for flowers in this sunny corner - love the different shades of green .

The burglary saga goes on . Two of my neighbours had been targeted + two others on the drive . While out in the garden yesterday afternoon , Wendy ,4 houses away stopped for a chat as she was taking her elderly little dog for a walk . She was one of the victims and the burglar was caught on camera coming across the road from Bob's house ( having failed to break into his garage ) and onto Wendy's drive , managed to force open the garage door and steal her newly purchased jet washer , and her husbands bicycle . !

Amazing on fb last night I read a similar story with cctv footage of a similar robbery in another part of Wellington !! Is this what is to come and is it a result of the covid situation ! .

A dry but dull morning , i hope to have an hour ot two in the garden as I need another border to be tidied - the snowdrops have got out of hand and need to be dug up to re group in more tidy bunches ! Nice to be able to go out in the garden , after the winter months !