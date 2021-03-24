Sign up
Photo 3005
Flowering cactus
Could it be an early Easter Cactus ! Bought is as a Christmas Cactus full of flowers , but decided to shed its flowers on arriving home , but now in flower again ! A nice splash of colour on my dining room window sill !
24th March 2021
24th Mar 21
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2021 Starting year 8 - A very difficult times With the world-wide pandemic with all the lock downs and restrictions plus health problems...
4330
photos
135
followers
91
following
Views
7
365
DMC-FZ72
15th March 2021 9:08am
View Info
View All
Public
View
easter-cactus
