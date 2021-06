Bumble Bee

The garden is buzzing with bumble bees - and unfortunately ,it seems they are nesting ( is that the right word ) under the roof of my sun-room . And their front door is directly above my garden bench ! - making it a precarious place to sit out in the sun !!I wonder which bee it is -- the one that occupy the nest for a couple of month OR the ones that occupy it for the whole season !! ( info red on line !! )

Lovely morning , the sun is shining brightly - Have a wonderful weekend wherever you are