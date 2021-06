Pink flowers

These little pink flowers with the shamrock shaped leaves - love the sun , they open in the sunlight and close at night . The photo does not do them favour as they are in reality the brightest of pink and not faded as in this shot . I suppose the sun was too bright when I took their photo .

I do not fare too well in this extreme heat - bringing out my aches and pains and I feel completely drained of any energy !

NB . Nice on black