Corydaline in flower

Not very inspired today so this is a close-up of my Corydaline in flower - such a sweet heady perfume .

I have had rather a long day I got up at 6-00 am as I had the carpet layer coming to carpet my bedroom and to put a new floorcovering in the bathroom . While he was here I went out to watch Gary de constructed the rockery by the pond - It had become entangled with switch grass and other unwanted weeds !! re arranging the stones will be done another day . Absolutely delighted with the new bedroom carpet and the bathroom floorcovering ! And by now everything back in their places .