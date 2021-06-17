Previous
Corydaline in flower by beryl
Photo 3090

Corydaline in flower

Not very inspired today so this is a close-up of my Corydaline in flower - such a sweet heady perfume .
I have had rather a long day I got up at 6-00 am as I had the carpet layer coming to carpet my bedroom and to put a new floorcovering in the bathroom . While he was here I went out to watch Gary de constructed the rockery by the pond - It had become entangled with switch grass and other unwanted weeds !! re arranging the stones will be done another day . Absolutely delighted with the new bedroom carpet and the bathroom floorcovering ! And by now everything back in their places .
17th June 2021 17th Jun 21

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2021 Starting year 8 - A very difficult times With the world-wide pandemic with all the lock downs and restrictions plus health problems...
Bep
Very nice!
June 17th, 2021  
carol white ace
A lovely plant and capture
June 17th, 2021  
Evgenia
Beautiful
June 17th, 2021  
