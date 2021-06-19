Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3092
Orange Bells
This plant is in its glory - I have forgotten its name but it is of the fuchsia family . .
Not a very good day - full of aches and pains , Slept most of the afternoon ! Still no rain in the county !
19th June 2021
19th Jun 21
4
1
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2021 Starting year 8 - A very difficult times With the world-wide pandemic with all the lock downs and restrictions plus health problems...
4417
photos
136
followers
89
following
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
16th June 2021 2:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
orange
,
garden
Sue Cooper
ace
A lovely capture.
June 19th, 2021
Heather
Such a striking composition!
June 19th, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
June 19th, 2021
Bep
Beautiful orange flowers.
Hope you feel better tomorrow, Beryl.
June 19th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Hope you feel better tomorrow, Beryl.