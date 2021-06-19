Previous
Orange Bells by beryl
Photo 3092

Orange Bells

This plant is in its glory - I have forgotten its name but it is of the fuchsia family . .
Not a very good day - full of aches and pains , Slept most of the afternoon ! Still no rain in the county !

19th June 2021 19th Jun 21

Beryl Lloyd

Sue Cooper ace
A lovely capture.
June 19th, 2021  
Heather
Such a striking composition!
June 19th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
June 19th, 2021  
Bep
Beautiful orange flowers.
Hope you feel better tomorrow, Beryl.
June 19th, 2021  
